Renovated Coca-Cola mural is unveiled in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials celebrated the unveiling of the renovated Coca-Cola mural that is located on the side of Tom’s Hot Dogs on Harrison Avenue.

The mural dates back to the 1940′s.

Restoration efforts to bring it back to life began earlier this year.

Local artists put in hundreds of hours to complete the project.

Tom’s Hot Dogs owner Pam Armstrong said the renovated mural is an example of all the growth the area has made in recent years.

“I think what Coca-Cola has done for me as a building owner and business owner, and for someone who’s been here for years, is amazing,” Armstrong said. “I think it brings back the history of downtown as well as something new.”

Those who attended could enjoy free hot dogs and Coca-Cola products.

Many folks took the opportunity to snap a photo in front of the mural, too.

