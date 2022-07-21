Advertisement

RJ Yeager talks about going undrafted and signing with the Cardinals

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley alum RJ Yeager is dealing with some raw emotion in the wake of the three day MLB Draft. Despite putting up terrific numbers at Mississippi State this past season, RJ went undrafted yet again. Then late Tuesday night he signed a free agent contract with the Cardinals organization, getting a $50,000 signing bonus. Remember last year, after a great career at Mercer, the same thing happened to him. He figured if he went and proved himself further in the SEC, the pro scouts would have to take notice. A .317 average, 18 homers and 56 RBI in Starkville made believers out of many, but not to the point he was taken through some 600 picks. Yeager telling me Wednesday morning he really felt he’d go in the latter part of day two of the draft.

“So I thought I had a shot to go in rounds 7, 8, 9 and 10. And I had a couple of calls that said you know, be ready, this might be your round, blah blah blah. And I guess you never know until it actually happens. So it was kind of disappointing on the second day. And ultimately yesterday, watched it at the house, thinking it could happen anytime. But it didn’t. Had a couple of calls but like I said, never pulled the trigger. Thankfully at the end of the day the Cardinals hooked me up, so I couldn’t be happier. "

Still RJ admits to feeling anger towards those making the decisions on who to draft.

“It was like wow, this is crazy. I’m really going to go undrafted. And sure enough it did man. It kind of like pissed me off for like a good minute. And the Cardinals even called me right after the draft, and they were offering me like whatever it was for a free agent deal. And at the time I was like man I’m going to have to think about it. I don’t know. Like I was so frustrated. You always here like it’s going to happen with the year I had. I thought it would definitely without a doubt happen.”

After cooling down, the Card’s called back and he agreed to a 50 thousand dollar signing bonus. RJ now getting set to head to Palm Beach and the team’s Single-A headquarters for a physical Friday. And once he gets his assignment, well let’s just say Yeager will be one of the most motivated prospects in minor league ball this summer!

“Yeah there’s no doubt about that. I’ve talked to a lot of people, and I feel like I’ve been doing this my whole life man. So it’s not a position I’m unfamiliar with. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder and it’s just going to fuel the fire I guess. But I’m ready to go, I’m ready to show them, ready to prove them wrong. And just keep doing what I’ve always done.”

RJ telling me Wednesday he’s heard from dozens of friends and fans, with messages of support. And that kind of thing means the world to him as he prepares to start his professional career.

“Just having that support system, it kind of gives you the confidence that you do belong there man. Sometimes this stuff doesn’t make sense, and it never will. But having those people there for me, through everything. Way back through when I was at Mercer too, it’s been awesome. And it’s helped my confidence for sure. And I’ll never forget it and it’s helped me tremendously.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for a second person involved in the shooting...
BCSO makes additional arrest in Panama City Beach shooting
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a home invasion that left a woman...
Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion

Latest News

After an outstanding four years at Mercer, the Mosley alum is now getting ready for the MLB...
Mosley alum RJ Yeager signs free agent deal with Cardinals
Arnold alum and current GC pitcher taken in 17th round
Gulf Coast State College pitcher Carson Dorsey drafted by Texas Rangers
Jeff Johnson talks about the effect a first rounder could have on the program
Chipola coach talks about first rounder coming from his program
With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Chipola College...
Chipola Freshman Cam Collier drafted to Cincinnati Reds