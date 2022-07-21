Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Like days prior, our forecast remains largely unchanged...

It’s only a slightly active start on radar early on this morning. However, after sunrise and into the morning and midday, several scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. In much the same fashion as yesterday, they’ll be widely scattered and for most south of I-10 on down to the coast. Ready the rain gear and dress comfortably as you head out the door.

Temperatures are quite warm and humid in the upper 70s for most. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s by lunch and highs today top out in the low 90s for some. The scattered showers or storms will help cool things off briefly at times for those who catch one.

Through the morning the better chance for a scattered storm resides for areas south of Hwy20 on down to the coast. The scattered storms will spread out across the Panhandle through the late morning and midday. Most of the storms are gone by the mid to late afternoon.

We’ll keep this similar pattern through Friday before changes come over the weekend. High pressure builds in aloft to help suppress rain chances for Saturday and Sunday to only a stray shower. In turn, more sunshine in our skies will heat up temperatures to the low 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few scattered and brief showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may contain heavy rains. Highs today top out near 90. Your 7 Day Forecast has a typical summery forecast the week with scattered and brief showers mixed in with mostly to partly sunny hot days.

