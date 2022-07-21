Advertisement

Two-year-old eats edible, mother charged with neglect

Two-year-old left unattended ingested THC-laced edible.
Two-year-old left unattended ingested THC-laced edible.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother has been charged with felony child neglect after her child ingested a candy bar with THC extract.

Panama City police were called to an apartment on Frankford Avenue in response to a child potentially overdosing. Once on scene, officers say they found a two-year-old conscious but severely impaired.

According to the mother, Katilyn Marie Kiczek, 23, she had a 500mg THC extract chocolate bar in her handbag, left her two and four-year-old unattended, and the two-year-old started eating the edible.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital for observation. Kiczek was charged with possession of THC extract, felony child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into Bay County Jail, and the four-year-old was placed with family members.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report their tips anonymously to the Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach
Bay County residents voice concerns over possible offloading facility
Bay County residents voice concerns over possible offloading facility
Approximately 48 hours after Okaloosa County Sherif'fs Office deputies responded to a theft in...
Destin cosmetics store targeted again, two arrested for theft
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for a second person involved in the shooting...
BCSO makes additional arrest in Panama City Beach shooting

Latest News

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers had one main goal in mind for...
Operation Dry Water: Florida Wildlife Commission nabs nearly 100 impaired boaters from Florida waters
If you are thinking about welcoming a companion into your life, look no further than Bay County...
Adopt a pet from Bay County Animal Control
Eastern Shipbuilding in Panama City.
Eastern Shipbuilding responds to contract loss, protest filed
Patrolman Bob Moss was honored with Florida’s Drug Recognition Expert of the Year, referred to...
Beach PD patrolman honored as Florida’s Drug Recognition Expert of the Year