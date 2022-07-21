Two-year-old eats edible, mother charged with neglect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother has been charged with felony child neglect after her child ingested a candy bar with THC extract.

Panama City police were called to an apartment on Frankford Avenue in response to a child potentially overdosing. Once on scene, officers say they found a two-year-old conscious but severely impaired.

According to the mother, Katilyn Marie Kiczek, 23, she had a 500mg THC extract chocolate bar in her handbag, left her two and four-year-old unattended, and the two-year-old started eating the edible.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital for observation. Kiczek was charged with possession of THC extract, felony child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into Bay County Jail, and the four-year-old was placed with family members.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report their tips anonymously to the Tip411 app.

