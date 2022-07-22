CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Covid kept many secluded, the City of Callaway, with some help, thought there was a need to promote health.

“We really needed to create some sort of a situation where we can get people out, where they feel safe, but more importantly they can see exactly what kind of risk factors that they might have been exposed to by not having a lot of activity in their life,” Liz Hunt, Owner and Operator of Anytime Fitness in Callaway, said.

And one of the best ways to stay healthy is fitness.

“It’s really just wellness,” Hunt said. “You know if folks don’t get out and maybe they can’t see their primary care physician for several months out, then what are we doing right now to prevent somebody from a cardiovascular event?”

And so the Callaway Cares Health Fair was created.

“Yeah it’s a great advantage to come to maybe one spot and get all your needs met,” Chief David Joyner, Callaway Fire Department, said. “A place to come to point you in the right direction, if you need.”

Giving people lots of avenues to check their overall health.

“We had the proposition of bringing in folks to check blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, all kinds of different screenings for skin care, wellness, balance and fall assessment by a physical therapist,” Hunt said.

Vendors sold everything from fruits and vegetables to local honey and kids got an opportunity to train like fire fighters

“We have the kids agility set up,” Chief Joyner said. “Kids are dragging the dummy, pulling the hose, spraying the water.”

And those who put on the event say it was a success.

“It’s just really awesome that we have this opportunity to just see where people are at, meet them where they’re at, and provide a wellness solution for whatever it is that they need,” Hunt said.

The hope is that the health fair will return every year.

“I’m so excited and so more excited for next year cause I think it’s going to be even bigger,” Kylee Trenholm, Event Coordinator for City of Callaway, said.

All in a way to help others live their best lives.

