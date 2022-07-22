Advertisement

Expect road closures as Front Beach Road CRA Project construction continues

By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It seems everywhere you go on Panama City Beach you run into some sort of road construction. Case in point, if you’re driving near Highway 79, you should expect to see some road closures as construction continues on the Front Beach Road CRA Project.

Starting Thursday, San Vincente Street from South Arnold Road is temporarily closed and detoured to Inca Street. This section will be temporarily closed from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. through next Tuesday, not including the weekend.

Assistant CRA Project Manager Scott Passmore said they temporarily closed this road to install a storm drain pipe. He said this pipe is 10 by 10 foot to help with drainage in the area. This closure is one of many coming to the area as part of safety precautions for the public. Passmore said as crews are working north on South Arnold Road, there will be more impacts to the side streets on the west side of the road.

“We want to be able to do our work and not cause injury to folks or cause excessive delay. We ask people to slow down in work zones, respect the workers, allow us to do our jobs, and of course get the improvements done as quickly as we can,” said Passmore.

Passmore said the CRA Project is expected to be complete in December 2023, instead of June 2023. That’s because city officials put a six month “pause” on the project to add these additional drainage pipes. However, they said they’re also working closely with these businesses to keep them updated on any changes.

