Advertisement

False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man

False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.(Marianna Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom and Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children.

According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.

When officers arrived at the home they reported that they could not locate Martin, but later learned he was inside of the home with firearms.

Officials said officers and investigators attempted to make contact with Martin and heard individuals inside of the home but could not get anyone to answer the door.

Chief Baggett said that a phone call was made stating that Martin had a firearm and was brandishing it toward children. Based on the information, officers say they called Bay County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team for assistance.

According to Chief Bagget, BCSO SWAT arrived on the scene and took over command. Negotiators were able to speak with Martin and he surrendered himself.

Martin was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility and was additionally charged with resisting arrest without violence.

Officials say they discovered later the firearm claims were false allegations, and the incident remains under investigation. More individuals may be charged.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Marianna Fire Department, and Jackson County Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his...
Bay County man held on multiple drug charges
Two-year-old left unattended ingested THC-laced edible.
Two-year-old eats edible, mother charged with neglect
Known to locals as the "Y," many Panama City Beach residents are asking why construction is...
Highway 79 and Front Beach Road Roundabout Project had six months “pause”
During the meeting, community members came together to discuss ideas on what they would like to...
City of Panama City loses arbitration in Marina Civic Center trial
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Mark plays around Bay County 5-6 times a week.
Today’s Tunes with Mark Owens
Mark Owens on Today's Tunes performing 'Stormy Weather.'
Today's Tunes with Mark Owens performing "Stormy Weather"
NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce spoke with Kathie Kern to learn more about the upcoming fashion show...
Arc of the Bay Fashion Show
Local musician Mark Owens came into the NewsChannel 7 studio for to perform his original music...
Today's Tunes with Mark Owens performing "Mama's Eyes"