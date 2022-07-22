False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children.

According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.

When officers arrived at the home they reported that they could not locate Martin, but later learned he was inside of the home with firearms.

Officials said officers and investigators attempted to make contact with Martin and heard individuals inside of the home but could not get anyone to answer the door.

Chief Baggett said that a phone call was made stating that Martin had a firearm and was brandishing it toward children. Based on the information, officers say they called Bay County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team for assistance.

According to Chief Bagget, BCSO SWAT arrived on the scene and took over command. Negotiators were able to speak with Martin and he surrendered himself.

Martin was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility and was additionally charged with resisting arrest without violence.

Officials say they discovered later the firearm claims were false allegations, and the incident remains under investigation. More individuals may be charged.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Marianna Fire Department, and Jackson County Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

