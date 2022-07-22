Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with clouds passing through and a few storms around. We’ll once again see the storm activity blossom after sunrise this morning. Your better chance at catching some rain today will be in the morning and midday. Any storms that do develop will be widely scattered, and very hit or miss in nature. However, if you catch one, it could contain a heavy downpour.

Outside of any rain this morning, temperatures are warm and humid as we start the day in the mid to upper 70s. A little bit of cloud cover cruising our skies this morning from storms fading away out of Alabama will help to slow our warming a bit in the morning.

It’ll still wind up turning hot and humid into the day, but some cloud cover should help. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s by lunch and highs today top out in the low 90s for some. The scattered showers or storms will help cool things off briefly at times for those who catch one during the morning or midday as well.

High pressure builds in aloft to help suppress rain chances for Saturday and Sunday to only a stray shower or two. Storms will still develop over the weekend, but they’ll be fewer in numbers and quick hitters, largely developing in the afternoon along the sea breeze. They’ll start up near the coast around noon, and head inland into the afternoon. Most of the day will be mostly to partly sunny in our skies and temperatures get hot with low 90s and feels like temperatures around 105°.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few scattered and brief showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may contain heavy rains. Highs today top out near 90. Your 7 Day Forecast has a typical summery forecast the weekend with scattered and brief showers mixed in with mostly to partly sunny hot days.

