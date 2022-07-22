Local teen spread joy by handing out flowers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people we see on the street may be looking for a little joy in their life.

“I think there’s a lot of darkness in this world, and there’s lots of things that can kind of bring us down so any small gestures really go a long way,” Celie Brown said.

One local 14-year-old is spreading joy in Chipley by handing out flowers.

“I’m giving them out to make people happy,” Shawn Brattin said.

When his family was gifted a few pallets of flowers, they decided to bring positivity to others.

“Sometimes I was seeing people were having a bad day, so we got these flowers and we’ve been passing them out for the last three days,” Brattin said.

He handed out flowers at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, as well as local nursing homes, and he says those he gave flowers to were very thankful.

“I got hugs and thank yous,” Brattin said.

A few people who received flowers say they’re glad to see kids Shawn’s age sharing positivity.

“He’s got a sweet spirit about him, so I’m glad that I met him today,” Brown said.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve gotten any flowers, and I just thought it was the nicest thing,” Amy Cox said.

“I was really surprised, it put a big smile on me,” Christine Norris said.

Shawn said he wants to keep giving to others anyway he can, and putting smiles on their faces.

“Helping kids that don’t have toys, like Toys for Tots,” Brattin said.

Shawn said he still has more flowers to pass out, and will continue sharing them with others Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.