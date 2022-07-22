Advertisement

New marina in Port St. Joe is expected to drive tourism

The storage facility will protect boats from deteriorating in the water.
The storage facility will protect boats from deteriorating in the water.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael devastated the town of Port St. Joe in 2018.

Tourism officials said many considered the city’s marina to be a lifeline in the community.

“In Gulf County, we are surrounded by water,” said Marketing Director for Gulf County Tourism Adrianne Glass. “We’re never five minutes away from a body of water. So when our visitors come down here they want to be out on the water.”

The town has been impacted by the loss of the marina.

“You know it’s been a little tough because we only have one boat ramp in the city limits,” Glass said. “It can get congested at times, especially during scallop season, and you know traffic issues and stuff so it’s been a little difficult.”

However, this will soon change.

The Point South Marina at Port St. Joe is being built from scratch.

Officials from the St. Joe Company which owns the property said it will have a positive impact on tourism numbers.

“We think it’s going to be a tremendous value-add to the town of Port St. Joe,” said Preston Sutter, General Manager of Point South Marina at Port St. Joe.

The newly-built marina will feature a boat storage facility that will attract boat owners.

It will hold about 250 boat slips. Storing it in the storage facility will protect it from the salt water and sun.

The marina will also feature a shop and serve as a hub where small businesses can operate.

“Boat rentals, pontoon rentals...we want to become a featured landmark here in Gulf County for anyone who is living here or vacationing here,” Sutter said.

Officials said the marina will open in phases.

The storage facility and ship store are expected to be ready by this Fall.

The entire marina should be fully operational by Spring 2023.

You can visit this website if you’re interested in storing your boat at the marina.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach
Bay County residents voice concerns over possible offloading facility
Bay County residents voice concerns over possible offloading facility
Approximately 48 hours after Okaloosa County Sherif'fs Office deputies responded to a theft in...
Destin cosmetics store targeted again, two arrested for theft
Known to locals as the "Y," many Panama City Beach residents are asking why construction is...
Highway 79 and Front Beach Road Roundabout Project had six months “pause”

Latest News

STEM Summer Camp FSU
STEM Summer Camp Inspires Local Students
Cory and Adam Pickos with Pickos Water Ski School.
Santa Rosa Beach father and son make waves in Water Ski
A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his...
Bay County man held on multiple drug charges
Two of the homes are two bedroom, and two of the homes are one bedroom.
Habitat for Humanity finishes four new homes in Marianna