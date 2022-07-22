New marina in Port St. Joe is expected to drive tourism

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael devastated the town of Port St. Joe in 2018.

Tourism officials said many considered the city’s marina to be a lifeline in the community.

“In Gulf County, we are surrounded by water,” said Marketing Director for Gulf County Tourism Adrianne Glass. “We’re never five minutes away from a body of water. So when our visitors come down here they want to be out on the water.”

The town has been impacted by the loss of the marina.

“You know it’s been a little tough because we only have one boat ramp in the city limits,” Glass said. “It can get congested at times, especially during scallop season, and you know traffic issues and stuff so it’s been a little difficult.”

However, this will soon change.

The Point South Marina at Port St. Joe is being built from scratch.

Officials from the St. Joe Company which owns the property said it will have a positive impact on tourism numbers.

“We think it’s going to be a tremendous value-add to the town of Port St. Joe,” said Preston Sutter, General Manager of Point South Marina at Port St. Joe.

The newly-built marina will feature a boat storage facility that will attract boat owners.

It will hold about 250 boat slips. Storing it in the storage facility will protect it from the salt water and sun.

The marina will also feature a shop and serve as a hub where small businesses can operate.

“Boat rentals, pontoon rentals...we want to become a featured landmark here in Gulf County for anyone who is living here or vacationing here,” Sutter said.

Officials said the marina will open in phases.

The storage facility and ship store are expected to be ready by this Fall.

The entire marina should be fully operational by Spring 2023.

You can visit this website if you’re interested in storing your boat at the marina.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.