Panama City Beach man arrested for child pornography

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested for child pornography on Friday, according to Panama City Beach Police Department.

Officials say they were contacted recently by the cybercrimes unit of Walton County Sheriff’s Office after agents flagged a local man allegedly sharing and downloading child pornography.

When police investigated further, they discovered the suspect was utilizing a file sharing network to get several images of children engaged in sexual conduct.

Officials say a search warrant was obtained and executed at 6:30 a.m. Christopher Steven Roll, 40, was read his rights, and Roll allegedly confessed to downloading and collecting the images of children engaged in sexual conduct, some as young as infants, for nearly 10 years.

Roll was arrested without incident and transported to Bay County Jail to await first appearance. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

