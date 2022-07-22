Racing resumes at North Florida Motorplex Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The racing is set to resume Saturday at the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain. After taking a weekend off because of some bad weather, the track getting set to get back to action come Saturday night, with the gates opening up at 4 in the afternoon. When you go to the track you never know what kind of fast cars...and trucks you may see. Especially when they are hosting the Run What You Brung races, as they are this Saturday. If you can get it ready to race, you can show it off at the track this weekend. Along with the Run What You Brung racing, come Saturday you’ll get the chance to see the some cars from the Discovery Series “Fastest Cars in the Dirty South” racing against cars from our area. As always kids 12 and under get in free the racing starts at 6 Saturday night. For more information call the track at (850) 209-4346.

