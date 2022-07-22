Rotary Club of North Florida hosts youth camp

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Rotary Club of North Florida is focusing on serving others.

This month the Rotary Club is hosting a camp for kids and teens with special needs, giving the kids all the fun of summer camp.

“Rotary is an organization that’s world wide,” Dan Sulger, Governor for District 6940 of Rotary International, said. “There are 1.4 million members around the world. Our main focus is simply this, simply, service above self.”

And that service above self focuses on the needs of others.

“If there’s anything we can do to help anyone whatsoever, we will be there,” Sulger said.

And this month that need is focusing on these kids.

“They come to be able to have the social interactions and regain some self esteem,” Joyce Dove, Executive Director of Rotary Youth Camp of North Florida, said. “Our focus is just to have fun and in that process they become more socially aware.”

The camp is broken up throughout July to allow kids of different ages to spend time together.

“The circumstances are we start with six year olds and take individuals up through adulthood,” Dove said.

Kids start off each day with breakfast and then comes all the summer camp activities.

“We do arts and crafts, a bb gun range, archery, and we go swimming of course, constantly,” Dove said. “All the different activities relate back to our theme and our theme this year is King Arthur and the round table.”

With the help of organizations, like the Rotary Club, the camp is free for those attending.

“Our rotary clubs donate funds to make this camp happen,” Andre Boyd, Rotary Area Governor of Bay County, said.

And the Rotarians go above and beyond.

“We have Rotarians that come and they fix meals,” Boyd said. “They help with the camp. That’s what it’s all about.”

All about putting others above yourself.

