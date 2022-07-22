Advertisement

STEM Summer Camp Inspires Local Students

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Developing the next generation of scientists...

Florida State University Panama City hosted the STEM Story summer camp Thursday. Middle school girls from Bay County were invited to participate in activities and learn about careers in STEM.

The students had a blast participating in various science-related activities. Attendees got up close and personal with sharks, had the opportunity to learn basic coding and worked on engineering projects with help from local professors and engineers.

“It’s really important to introduce stem to kids at a young age because the younger that they are introduced the more likely they are to fall in love with it and become more comfortable with it as they move on through the higher and more difficult classes and through high school,” Paige George, Technology Transfer Manager at the Naval Surface Warfare Center said.

The event also included a panel of professionals who spoke about their own experiences in STEM. Among those speaking was WJHG’s very own Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks.

