Today’s Tunes with Mark Owens

By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Mark Owens.

Mark is an Arkansas native but lives in Panama City full time now, playing around the area 5-6 times a week.

He performed three original songs on Today’s Tunes: Blue Flame, Mama’s Eyes, and Stormy Weather. You can stream his latest single, Broken Promises, on music streaming platforms like Apple Music or Spotify. You can find his music, where he is playing around town, and his other social media platforms on his Facebook page.

You can catch Mark performing around Bay County this weekend. On Friday, July 22nd, he will be playing at Foghorns from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Saturday, July 23rd, he will be performing at Hunt’s Oyster Bar from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then immediately after at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

If you can’t make it to a gig of his this weekend, you can catch him every Tuesday for the rest of summer at the Salty Goat Saloon from 8 p.m. to midnight.

To hear his original songs performed on Today’s Tunes, you can listen to the segments attached to this article.

