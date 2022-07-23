Advertisement

6th Annual Arc of the Bay Fashion Show

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arc of the Bay is hosting the 6th Annual Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort.

The fashion show consists of kids with disabilities strutting down the run way.

“It is absolutely the most unique fashion show you will ever go to,” Kathie Kern, Employment Specialist at The Arc of the Bay, said. “It’ll make you laugh. It’ll make you cry.”

Single tickets are available at the door for $100.

Proceeds go towards benefitting The Arc of the Bay, who provides support and opportunities for people with disabilities.

Dinner and a silent auction is included in the event.

“This is our best silent auction ever,” Kern said. “We have FSU footballs, a FSU football helmet that’s worth $1100, all kinds of guns, six hour off shore fishing trip, all kinds of coolers, jewelry, and coach purses.”

You can learn more information about the event here.

