Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson II (top right) and Christine Robertson (bottom left). Officials identified the suspect as Kristine Whitehead.(MissingKids.org)
By KWTX staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for three children out of Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

They are looking for Kristine Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his...
Bay County man held on multiple drug charges
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota,...
Man loses large part of arm after alligator bite in Florida lake, officials say
Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe...
Man jailed after sister awakens from two-year coma dies in police custody
The Panama City Beach Police Department announces the arrest of 40-year-old Christopher Steven...
Panama City Beach man arrested for child pornography

Latest News

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size
Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral...
Disney parks change ‘fairy godmother’ title to gender-neutral ‘apprentice,’ report says
FILE - The governor of the Kirovohradska region said at least one serviceman and two guards...
Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port despite grain deal