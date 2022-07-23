Advertisement

Arc of the Bay holds night of fashion for a good cause

The sixth annual Kohl's Charity Fashion Show kicked off at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf...
The sixth annual Kohl's Charity Fashion Show kicked off at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort and it all benefits the Arc of the Bay.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some locals got to show off their style Friday night while raising money for a good cause.

The sixth annual Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show kicked off at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort and it all benefits the Arc of the Bay. It’s a night to showcase their students with disabilities.

“It’s a combination of seeing the pride and joy, the self-expression, and also being able to raise funds for our agency. We’re getting them out more and more into the community and to be more community-based. It’s just a wonderful event and our community continues to embrace disability-inclusion,” Executive Director Ron Sharpe said.

The students get to shop at Kohl’s and pick out their outfits to walk the runway in. The non-profit organization teaches these students self-advocacy and that they have a right to be a part of our community. 18 of the 36 models this year are new and range in age from 18 to the 60′s.

“It’s a wholesome, fun, family event getting individuals that normally don’t get a chance to be involved in our world a day. It’s giving them a chance to show that they add value, they can have fun, and they deserve a right to be on that runway. It’s just a blessing and our community has blessed us tremendously as well,” said Sharpe.

Friday night was Arc of the Bay’s largest fundraiser of the year. Last year, it brought in $165,000 for the non-profit organization. This year, it brought in more than $185,000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his...
Bay County man held on multiple drug charges
Two-year-old left unattended ingested THC-laced edible.
Two-year-old eats edible, mother charged with neglect
Known to locals as the "Y," many Panama City Beach residents are asking why construction is...
Highway 79 and Front Beach Road Roundabout Project had six months “pause”
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach

Latest News

But after a hurricane, tropical storm, or even the slightest rain shower, you could be impacted...
Updated FEMA flood insurance program to impact Bay County rates
Mosley hosts youth football clinic Friday
Mosley hosts youth clinic Friday
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
No monkeypox cases reported in Bay Co. as numbers rise across U.S.
Springfield's New Fire Department Rating Will Save Homeowners Money
New Springfield Fire Dept. rating expected to cut cost for residents’ home insurance