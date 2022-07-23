Arc of the Bay holds night of fashion for a good cause

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some locals got to show off their style Friday night while raising money for a good cause.

The sixth annual Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show kicked off at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort and it all benefits the Arc of the Bay. It’s a night to showcase their students with disabilities.

“It’s a combination of seeing the pride and joy, the self-expression, and also being able to raise funds for our agency. We’re getting them out more and more into the community and to be more community-based. It’s just a wonderful event and our community continues to embrace disability-inclusion,” Executive Director Ron Sharpe said.

The students get to shop at Kohl’s and pick out their outfits to walk the runway in. The non-profit organization teaches these students self-advocacy and that they have a right to be a part of our community. 18 of the 36 models this year are new and range in age from 18 to the 60′s.

“It’s a wholesome, fun, family event getting individuals that normally don’t get a chance to be involved in our world a day. It’s giving them a chance to show that they add value, they can have fun, and they deserve a right to be on that runway. It’s just a blessing and our community has blessed us tremendously as well,” said Sharpe.

Friday night was Arc of the Bay’s largest fundraiser of the year. Last year, it brought in $165,000 for the non-profit organization. This year, it brought in more than $185,000.

