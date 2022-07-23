Mosley hosts youth football clinic dubbed Friday Night Lights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was Friday Night Lights at Mosley! Coach Whiddon and his staff hosting a free football clinic for area kids between the ages of 5 and 12 Friday evening. The coach getting help not just from his assistant coaches, but also some of the Mosley varsity players. Several dozen kids showed up to get some instruction and have a little fun. All this with the start of football season, on all levels, right around the corner. Coach says he was trying to drive home three key messages to the youngsters.

“Well the three things that we talked about was listening.” coach Whiddon told me during the event. “Doesn’t matter how big, how fast, I think the most important thing you can do as a football player is be a great listener. The second thing we talked about was playing really hard. It takes no ability whatsoever to play hard. And the last thing was to play fast. Again one of the most important thing is kids that play fast, that turn it loose, and aren’t scared to turn it on under the Friday Night Lights. And that was our message to these guys and so far they’re doing a great job of those three things.”

Coach Whiddon and his Mosley team, like every high school team in our area, looking ahead to the start of fall camp a week from Monday.

