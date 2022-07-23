Advertisement

No monkeypox cases reported in Bay Co. as numbers rise across U.S.

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. in 2022 could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, or it could yet be contained. Or it might be too early to tell. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)(AP)
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monkeypox cases are continuing to rise nationwide. However, officials with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County said they have received no reports of cases.

Health officials said the monkeypox disease is transmitted through direct contact. Health officials also stress the risk of exposure remains low.

”It’s going to be a rash of some sort. A lot of times people may get it mixed up with chickenpox but the difference is chickenpox heals at various stages when it’s on the body but monkeypox goes trough the same stages all at once,” said Brianna Rannie, Epidemiology Supervisor and R.N said.

Health officials say other symptoms include headaches, fevers and muscle aches.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is continuing to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his...
Bay County man held on multiple drug charges
Two-year-old left unattended ingested THC-laced edible.
Two-year-old eats edible, mother charged with neglect
Known to locals as the "Y," many Panama City Beach residents are asking why construction is...
Highway 79 and Front Beach Road Roundabout Project had six months “pause”
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Springfield's New Fire Department Rating Will Save Homeowners Money
New Springfield Fire Dept. rating expected to cut cost for residents’ home insurance
Monkeypox Update
Department of Health Monitoring Monkeypox
TAVR Procedure
Child Passing Out Flowers