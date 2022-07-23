No monkeypox cases reported in Bay Co. as numbers rise across U.S.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monkeypox cases are continuing to rise nationwide. However, officials with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County said they have received no reports of cases.

Health officials said the monkeypox disease is transmitted through direct contact. Health officials also stress the risk of exposure remains low.

”It’s going to be a rash of some sort. A lot of times people may get it mixed up with chickenpox but the difference is chickenpox heals at various stages when it’s on the body but monkeypox goes trough the same stages all at once,” said Brianna Rannie, Epidemiology Supervisor and R.N said.

Health officials say other symptoms include headaches, fevers and muscle aches.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is continuing to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.