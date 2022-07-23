Sneads officer injured in shooting

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A suspect is dead and an officer is recovering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sneads Chief of Police.

Law Enforcement officials report that just after 8 a.m. Saturday, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Sneads Police Department responded to a disturbance on Mckeown Mill Road.

Michael Miller, Sneads Chief of Police, said when the officer and sheriff’s deputy arrived, a man opened fire, injuring the Sneads police officer.

Officials say law enforcement returned fire, and the suspect, a 42-year-old, white male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Miller said that he would like to ask for prayers for their officer, who is currently in stable condition.

