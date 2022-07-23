Updated FEMA flood insurance program to impact Bay County rates

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Americans are expected to be paying more for flood insurance after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) updated its flood insurance program. A FEMA report estimates 1 million fewer Americans will buy flood insurance by the end of the decade due to rising prices for coverage. The agency reports it is making adjustments because more areas are flooding due to climate change.

But after a hurricane, tropical storm, or even the slightest rain shower, you could be impacted by flooding.

“Are you in a high risk flood area? Are you higher or lower?” Hutt Insurance Agency President Trey Hutt said.

That’s why FEMA has updated its flood insurance program. The agency’s officials said the updates more accurately reflect risks where you live.

“Flood insurance is more important in Florida than in any other state,” said Hutt.

Hutt said the rates will go up about 20% statewide.

“And that will vary widely by where you are and how high your elevation is. The new rate won’t affect Bay County near as much as they will south Florida and our rates are going to be more modest,” said Hutt.

As for Bay County, the new rate will go up an average of 12% to 13%.

“For our clients in higher risk areas, you’re probably averaging in the $2,000′s range which varies pretty widely. For the lowest risk areas, more in the $500 to $600 range,” said Hutt.

And as Hutt points out, the vast majority of Bay County won’t see drastic monthly price hikes.

“This is an interactive map and this is Bay County here. It shows various zip codes. 82% will increase less than $10 a month,” said Hutt.

An impact Hutt said is not terrible for Bay County.

“On the left, this pie chart, you can see the people who will have the biggest impact is only 3%,” said Hutt.

Hutt said the FEMA updates are a good thing to more accurately affect rates on the type of risk area you live in.

“People won’t be subsidizing each other. It’s going to be more accurate where you’re paying a rate that’s more accurate for you, than subsidizing a rate that’s accurate for me,” said Hutt.

However, with the risk of severe weather, Hutt said flood insurance is vital in the Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.