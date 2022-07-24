Advertisement

Mosley alum JJ Bleday makes Major League debut

Bleday working through first season in Triple A
Bleday working through first season in Triple A
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Mosley High School baseball star, JJ Bleday, made his major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was an eventful weekend for the Marlins outfielder who got the call up Saturday morning.

The 2019 first round pick played for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this season batting .228 with 20 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 13 doubles.

Bleday was walked in his first Major League at bat in the ninth inning.

With Marlins Outfielder Jorge Soler out with back spasms, Bleday looks to get back out on the field in tomorrow’s game against Pittsburgh.

