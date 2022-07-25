Bay County voter registration ends Monday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the last day to register to vote before the August 23rd primary election. That’s why the Bay County Supervisor of Elections is holding a special “Midnight Madness” voter registration to help you get prepared.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said now is the time to change political affiliation and home address if need be. He says you can update your address as elections get closer, but encourages you not to wait. Andersen said it’s important to know that you can’t vote if you’re not registered. He said every vote counts and being prepared to vote is the first step.

“It’s important to be updated and ready to go. I don’t want you to be those five percenters, is what I talk about in all of our training classes, that 5% of our population of voters are kind of our weakest link because they haven’t updated their address, they haven’t checked where to go vote on election day, and they really aren’t prepared. We have to take a little more time, but if you come to the polling place not ready, you’re going to be taken out of line. You’re going to be taken to our blue security cart because that’s where we solve the addresses and all the different things so we can keep our lines moving for the voters who are ready and have everything updated the way they’re supposed to,” said Andersen.

Again, voter registration is open at the Supervisor of Elections Office until midnight. For more information on how you can get prepared ahead of the August 23rd primaries, visit Supervisor of Elections.

