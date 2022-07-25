Broken water line causing water service interruption at Stanford Station

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Businesses at Stanford Station shopping center are expected to experience a temporary interruption of water services Monday afternoon.

According to Panama City officials, a contractor working near the shopping center on 23rd Street accidentally broke a main water line.

As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, repairs are underway and expected to take about two hours.

A boil water advisory will be in effect for impacted business once water service is working again. The advisory will stay in effect until an official survey shows the water is safe to drink.

Panama City officials say the city will notify businesses when the water is safe to drink again.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.