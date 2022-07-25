Advertisement

Broken water line causing water service interruption at Stanford Station

Businesses at Stanford Station shopping center are expected to experience a temporary...
Businesses at Stanford Station shopping center are expected to experience a temporary interruption of water services Monday afternoon.(WCJB FILE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Businesses at Stanford Station shopping center are expected to experience a temporary interruption of water services Monday afternoon.

According to Panama City officials, a contractor working near the shopping center on 23rd Street accidentally broke a main water line.

As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, repairs are underway and expected to take about two hours.

A boil water advisory will be in effect for impacted business once water service is working again. The advisory will stay in effect until an official survey shows the water is safe to drink.

Panama City officials say the city will notify businesses when the water is safe to drink again.

