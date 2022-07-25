Government approves several Bay District schools to receive free meals

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students in some Bay District schools will be getting free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school year.

According to a Bay District Schools Facebook post, the government has approved several schools in the district as 100% free meal schools based upon the number of students who qualify.

If your child attends one of the schools listed below, they will not have to fill out any forms.

If your child attends a school that is not listed, you will need to fill out a free/reduced meal form on the Bay District Schools website.

The application cycle for that opens August 1st.

According to the Facebook post, “The government sets the criteria not us and it’s based upon the percentage of students at any particular school who have previously qualified for free/reduced lunch and the percentage of those already receiving some sort of government aid.”

The list of schools offering free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year are:

Bay High School

Callaway Elementary

Cedar Grove Elementary

Deane Bozeman School

Hiland Park Elementary

Jinks Middle School

Lucille Moore Elementary

Lynn Haven Elementary

Margaret K. Lewis School

Merriam Cherry Street Elementary

Merritt Brown Middle School

Mowat Middle School

New Horizons Learning Center

Northside Elementary

Parker Elementary

Rosenwald High School

Rutherford High School

Southport Elementary

St. Andrew School at Oakland Terrace

Tommy Smith Elementary

Waller Elementary

West Bay Elementary

