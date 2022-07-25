Government approves several Bay District schools to receive free meals
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students in some Bay District schools will be getting free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school year.
According to a Bay District Schools Facebook post, the government has approved several schools in the district as 100% free meal schools based upon the number of students who qualify.
If your child attends one of the schools listed below, they will not have to fill out any forms.
If your child attends a school that is not listed, you will need to fill out a free/reduced meal form on the Bay District Schools website.
The application cycle for that opens August 1st.
According to the Facebook post, “The government sets the criteria not us and it’s based upon the percentage of students at any particular school who have previously qualified for free/reduced lunch and the percentage of those already receiving some sort of government aid.”
The list of schools offering free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year are:
Bay High School
Callaway Elementary
Cedar Grove Elementary
Deane Bozeman School
Hiland Park Elementary
Jinks Middle School
Lucille Moore Elementary
Lynn Haven Elementary
Margaret K. Lewis School
Merriam Cherry Street Elementary
Merritt Brown Middle School
Mowat Middle School
New Horizons Learning Center
Northside Elementary
Parker Elementary
Rosenwald High School
Rutherford High School
Southport Elementary
St. Andrew School at Oakland Terrace
Tommy Smith Elementary
Waller Elementary
West Bay Elementary
