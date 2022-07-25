Knowing the signs of heat illness

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat wave that hit parts of the U.S. this weekend left millions of Americans baking under the sun.

Bay County is experiencing seasonably high temperatures this summer, too.

Many folks flooded the local beaches Sunday to cool off.

“I’ve been in and out of the water all day, trying to stay cool,” said tourist Collin Scherdell. “I’ve applied sunscreen, like, eight times. I’ve probably gone through five bottles of water. It’s tough but we’re having a good time.”

Taking a swim isn’t the only way to beat the heat, though.

“Take a cold bath or drink a lot of water,” said tourist Miller Thompson. “Make sure it’s cold, though, cause it does get hot. I had a bottle of water and I threw it away cause it got hot in like, 10 minutes.”

Staying hydrated is a must.

The CDC says the public should drink plenty of fluids regardless of how active a person is in a given day.

You shouldn’t wait until you’re already thirsty to grab that water bottle, either.

Signs of heat exhaustion can hit you early.

“I just get super tired and my whole body starts to ache,” Scherdell said. “I get a headache, so I like to stay hydrated.”

The CDC says heat stroke shouldn’t be ignored, either.

Symptoms can range from a body temperature rising to 106 degrees Fahrenheit or even higher.

Passing out is also a possibility.

“Drink lots and lots of water and eat lots and lots of ice cream, and get in and out of the ocean,” Scherdell said.

Remembering to reapply sunscreen can also prevent you from getting a nasty sunburn.

It’s recommended that you pair up with someone if you are more prone to heat illness.

The summer temperatures are expected to simmer down by September.

