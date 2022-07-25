Advertisement

Latest on the PCB offshore outfall project

By Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some call them eyesores, others say useful. Either way, the giant stormwater outfalls on the sandy beaches of Panama City Beach will soon be a thing of the past.

As of right now, the city has two outfalls draining stormwater onto the beaches near Calypso Towers and Lullwater Condominiums. But officials have been working on a plan to combine them into one, running about 1,500 feet out into the gulf.

City Councilman Michael Jarman said it’s much more than just a beautification project.

“Well I mean there’s one thing about being an eyesore and there’s another thing about being absolutely untreated water whatsoever that can stagnant and form bacteria right here on the beach head,” Jarman said. “With the outfall we’re proposing and looking at doing, that water will continuously flow out to deeper water. It won’t have time to create a bacterial load as it does on the beach head.”

It’s a big project the city is mainly paying for with a $21 million grant from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program.

But they’re taking things one step at a time.

“We still have a lot of studies to do. No one wants to move too fast on this. We want to make sure all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed,” Jarman said. “All the correct environmental impact studies are done and everything looks good before we proceed with any type of construction phase.”

Officials said those on the west end of the beach near Access 63 can expect to see a barge out in the Gulf until July 31st. Workers are taking in and testing the soil as part of the design phase of the project.

Jarman said the actual construction of the new offshore outfall will take about 16-18 months to complete. But, they don’t have an exact time frame on when we can expect construction to begin.

