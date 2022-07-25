Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a mainly quiet start on satellite and radar. However, a few stray showers are out in the Gulf this morning and may still try to move onto the coast. There will be a better chance for rain today through the midday and afternoon. So reach for the umbrellas and something comfortable to wear for the heat and humidity.

We’ll get the day started in the mid 70s and warm quickly. Highs today easily reach the 90 degree mark with a heat index close to 100 or in the low 100s this afternoon.

As we heat up this morning, that will set up for a robust sea breeze front to kick off a round of storms for most. They’ll start up near the coast in the morning, and then spread further inland into the afternoon.

We’ll see a very typical summery setup in this regard over the next few days. But storms will be a bit fewer in numbers toward the midweek.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn a bit partly cloudy by the midday and afternoon as scattered storms develop. Highs touch of about 90 degrees before a storm tries to cool us off. Your 7 Day Forecast has much of the same ahead for most days this week, however, the storms look fewer in numbers

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.