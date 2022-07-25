Mosley alum has an impressive MLB debut weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One former A. Crawford Mosley High School star had an impressive day of firsts in the majors.

Saturday night, J.J. Bleday got called up and got a walk, on Sunday he made some moves to help put his team in the winning seat.

Before Sunday’s game against the Pirates, he had this to say about his first major debut.

“Yeah, I think I’ve progressed you know in terms of last year. And you know the main thing has just been coming up with a game plan every day, doing my homework on my starters. Check watch and film. Getting into some visualization and when it comes down to it just attacking and trusting your approach,” Bleday said.

He adds, “You know I don’t go up to the plate looking to walk, you know I go up to the plate looking to swing the bat. And you know I let the kinda walks dictate themselves throughout the quality at bat. But for the most part, I’m going up there and trying to be aggressive and trying to get a pitch to hit and look for a certain spot,” Bleday said.

Bleday definitely seemed to do just that taking full advantage of his opportunities, in his debut weekend.

Turning to the top of the second, Bleday would step up to the plate, he finds his pitch and bounces one in the hole at short, and knocks in a ground single for his first hit in the majors.

His family happened to be in the stands, and you could see how ecstatic their guy was to get that first one.

So already raking in a walk and a hit in his debut weekend, and the announcers and fans took the time to acknowledge this accomplishment.

Moving along while still on first, Bleday would have some lightning quick reflexes and power on to second for a solid stolen base, racking up the mini accolades in his first start for the Marlins.

Bleday also had an impressive shot into right-center field, giving him a nice double base hit, his first double in his major career.

Showing off to the Marlins why he deserved to be picked as such a high first-round pick of the 2019 draft.

He would go on to help his team notch a win against the Pirates beating them, 6 to 5.

