New traffic light up at the intersection of Front Beach Rd. and Powell Adams Rd.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new traffic light is up and running at one busy intersection in Panama City Beach. It’s at the intersection of Powell Adams Road and Front Beach Road. It also has new pedestrian crossing signals as well.

It’s the latest milestone as part of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Roadway Improvements Project.

