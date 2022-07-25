PCPD searching for suspects in coin laundry burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly burglarized a coin laundry on July 20th.

Officers with PCPD were called to the business in the 800 block of W. 11th Street when employees noticed a door had been shattered.

During the investigation, detectives were able to retrieve video footage from the business showing two suspects wearing all black enter the building and break open a quarter machine.

The suspects fled with an undetermined amount of cash after causing substantial damage to the building and the machine.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or report tips anonymously via the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

