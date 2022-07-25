Proactive patrol leads to multiple drug related arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A proactive patrol lead to the arrest of two individuals on drug charges in Jackson County.

On July 23rd, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of 71 South and Magnolia Bridge Road when he noticed a vehicle with faulty equipment.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver, identified as Christopher Danielle Williams of Chipley, who was allegedly visibly distressed.

A narcotics K-9 was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, a box inside a backpack containing a white powdery substance and a crystal-like substance was found.

Both of the substances field tested presumptive positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

One of the passengers, identified as Amy Finch of Chipley, was holding the bag between her legs in the vehicle.

She advised the deputy that the backpack was hers but the box did not belong to her.

Finch was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Christopher Danielle Williams was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

