Advertisement

Proactive patrol leads to multiple drug related arrests in Jackson County

A proactive patrol leads to two drug related arrests in Jackson County.
A proactive patrol leads to two drug related arrests in Jackson County.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A proactive patrol lead to the arrest of two individuals on drug charges in Jackson County.

On July 23rd, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of 71 South and Magnolia Bridge Road when he noticed a vehicle with faulty equipment.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver, identified as Christopher Danielle Williams of Chipley, who was allegedly visibly distressed.

A narcotics K-9 was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, a box inside a backpack containing a white powdery substance and a crystal-like substance was found.

Both of the substances field tested presumptive positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

One of the passengers, identified as Amy Finch of Chipley, was holding the bag between her legs in the vehicle.

She advised the deputy that the backpack was hers but the box did not belong to her.

Finch was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Christopher Danielle Williams was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she...
Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast
Officer involved shooting in Sneads
Sneads officer injured in shooting
A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his...
Bay County man held on multiple drug charges
Marianna woman arrested and charged with false reporting of a crime
Marianna woman arrested for false reporting of a crime
Bleday working through first season in Triple A
Mosley alum JJ Bleday makes Major League debut

Latest News

Businesses at Stanford Station shopping center are expected to experience a temporary...
Broken water line causing water service interruption at Stanford Station
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
PCPD COIN LAUNDRY BURGLARY
PCPD searching for suspects in coin laundry burglary
The Pearl Hotel’s Havana Beach Bar & Grill Restaurant Earns 2022 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award
Restaurant in Rosemary Beach awarded among world’s best for wine