Advertisement

Restaurant in Rosemary Beach awarded among world’s best for wine

The Pearl Hotel’s Havana Beach Bar & Grill Restaurant Earns 2022 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award
The Pearl Hotel’s Havana Beach Bar & Grill Restaurant Earns 2022 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award(The Pearl Hotel)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Wine and Cheese Day couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Pearl Hotel’s onsite restaurant has earned an award for their outstanding wine program.

Havana Beach Bar & Grill has been honored in Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards with the Award of Excellence, which according to their announcement, is an “honor that recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.”

“It is with great pleasure, after making this a goal a few years ago, that we have achieved a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for Havana Beach Bar & Grill,” Kevin Dixon, Director of Food & Beverage at The Pearl Hotel, said. “It’s truly a testament to the quality of service we strive to offer to our guests, and to our outstanding team.”

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards will be announced in their August 2022 issue.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she...
Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast
Officer involved shooting in Sneads
Sneads officer injured in shooting
A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his...
Bay County man held on multiple drug charges
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man.
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man
Bleday working through first season in Triple A
Mosley alum JJ Bleday makes Major League debut

Latest News

UV rays from the sun cause skin damage or even skin cancer.
Knowing the signs of heat illness
Sunday Night Forecast 7/24
Sunday Evening Forecast
Bleday working through first season in Triple A
Mosley alum JJ Bleday makes Major League debut
An officer-involved shooting leaves one dead and another in recovery.
Local Police Officer Recovering Following Saturday Morning Shooting