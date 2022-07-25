Restaurant in Rosemary Beach awarded among world’s best for wine

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Wine and Cheese Day couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Pearl Hotel’s onsite restaurant has earned an award for their outstanding wine program.

Havana Beach Bar & Grill has been honored in Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards with the Award of Excellence, which according to their announcement, is an “honor that recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.”

“It is with great pleasure, after making this a goal a few years ago, that we have achieved a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for Havana Beach Bar & Grill,” Kevin Dixon, Director of Food & Beverage at The Pearl Hotel, said. “It’s truly a testament to the quality of service we strive to offer to our guests, and to our outstanding team.”

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards will be announced in their August 2022 issue.

