Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispute at around 3:40 a.m. on July 24th.

JCSO deputies said they were called to the Fairfield Inn in reference to an argument. When they arrived, thy learned the argument was between two brothers.

According to deputies, one of the men, Jason Pollock, handed his brother something from his pocket before being arrested on a child support warrant. At this time, a small bag of cocaine fell on the floor.

Deputies then searched Pollock and found nine empty small bags and a large amount of money.

Pollock was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

