BCSO warns of new online scam specifically targeting kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office issued a Scam Alert warning the public of a new online scam that specifically targets children.

According to BCSO officials, the scam takes place when the child receives a a message from an unknown person on social media. The unknown person then begins communicating with the child and a “friend” relationship is formed. Images are eventually sent back and forth.

Shortly after the scammer receives the images of the child, they start sending the child messages demanding money via an online payment application in exchange for not sending the pictures to the child’s friends or family on social media.

Even though the money is sent by the child, the images are often still sent to friends and family in order to embarrass the child.

BCSO officials say there are a few steps you can take to ensure this doesn’t happen to your child:

-Tell your child not to communicate with people they don’t know online.

-Tell them not to take or send pictures of themselves they wouldn’t want their family to see.

-If you believe you’ve been a victim of this, or any other type of scam, contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office or other local law enforcement agency.

BCSO also urges parents to talk to their children about their safety on the internet, as well as the danger people they don’t know can pose.

