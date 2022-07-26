Changes on the horizon for Walton County emergency services

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue will be doing more than just fighting fires in the future. The fire-rescue organization will also be serving residents with a Community Paramedicine Program.

According to the organization, “community paramedics are trained and licensed paramedics who respond to specific pre-determined EMS calls for service to visit with patients and provide care.”

This new program will be one of the very first in the state of Florida, and provide care for those seeking attention that previously sought out care solely at the emergency room. They would just call 911 and get transported to the nearest hospital.

“A lot of people believe calling 911 is their only option,” said paramedic Lindsey Timpano, who’s been with Walton County Fire Rescue since 2020. “With the Community Paramedicine Program, we are giving them another avenue to receive care and build better relationships with those patients - it’s more one-on-one.”

Starting August 1st, when residents or visitors call 911 for medical services, the information will be determined on urgency by Walton County Sheriff’s Office communications professionals, who will use a Tactical Dispatch Plan to decide whether a community paramedic should respond. The paramedic would be dispatched in place of an ambulance.

Timpano and fellow paramedic Ashley Dumont, who together have more than 15 years of paramedic experience, will be able to check vitals, catheters, and make fall risk recommendations. The two will refer patients who don’t need to be transported to their Telehealth service for their care needs.

“We have the ability to bring a doctor on an iPad into your home,” said Dumont.

With the recent closure of Healthmark’s ER, the impact to the 911 system is even greater. This program could ensure that ambulances will be less tied up transporting someone to a facility for a relatively minor reason, and can stay available for more urgent emergencies.

“I want them to trust they are going to receive quality care,” said Dumont. “Whether that’s connecting them a doctor or educating them on how to better manage their insulin.”

Officials say it’s a program also made so patients don’t always have to leave the comfort of their home, but still get the care they need and deserve - with a smile.

Dumont was the sole community paramedic until Timpano joined the team. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Timpano has joined Dumont in the community paramedic program. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

