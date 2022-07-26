Advertisement

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is underway

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s “Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday” started Monday.

It’s meant to save families some extra cash as they prepare for a new school year.

Tax-free items include clothing, footwear, computers and most learning aids.

The holiday is especially helpful as inflation continues to impact everyday spending.

That’s why Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County is partnering up with a number of stores in Pier Park for a back-to-school donation drive.

“Right now with the economy being the way it is with inflation, I do believe that the school supplies will really help parents as kids are going back to school with items that they need,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County CEO Hank Hill. “That way they don’t have to go out and purchase them themselves.”

Participating stores include Dillard’s Inc, Pink Narcissus, Dollar General, Forever 21, and Tervis.

“We’re definitely participating because families are having a hard time right now and if there’s anything we can do to help give back we’ll want to participate in it,” said Dillard’s Inc. Assistant Store Manager Tera Carnes. “So being a drop-off location for any supplies is something that we’re going to participate in.”

People are also welcome to drop-off school supplies directly at Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County and the Pier Park management office.

The goal is to leave every child feeling prepared and confident at school.

The tax holiday and donation drive end August 7.

