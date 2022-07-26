Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in locating stolen trailer

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen trailer.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen trailer.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen trailer from the Greenwood area in Jackson County.

The trailer is described to be 16 feet long with a double axle, two doors, and a side door.

If you know the whereabouts of this trailer or have seen it traveling on the roadway, you’re asked to contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations at 850-482-9624, or you can email records@jacksonso.com.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the JCSO mobile app or by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
PCPD COIN LAUNDRY BURGLARY
PCPD searching for suspects in coin laundry burglary
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say
A proactive patrol leads to two drug related arrests in Jackson County.
Proactive patrol leads to multiple drug related arrests in Jackson County
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County

Latest News

The Bay County Sheriff's Office issued a Scam Alert warning of a scam specifically targeting...
BCSO warns of new online scam specifically targeting kids
Time Travel Tuesday
Time Travel Tuesday: ‘Castle Dracula’
Time Travel Tuesday
Time Travel Tuesday
Walton County Fire Rescue is one of the first in the state to introduce a Community...
Changes on the horizon for Walton County emergency services