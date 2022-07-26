Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in locating stolen trailer

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen trailer from the Greenwood area in Jackson County.

The trailer is described to be 16 feet long with a double axle, two doors, and a side door.

If you know the whereabouts of this trailer or have seen it traveling on the roadway, you’re asked to contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations at 850-482-9624, or you can email records@jacksonso.com.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the JCSO mobile app or by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

