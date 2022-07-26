Log truck crashes in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A log truck crashed on State Road 71 in Calhoun County Tuesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, around 10 a.m. the truck pulling a trailer was going south on SR 71 near NW Sam Duncan Road.

The truck was driving around a left curve when it traveled onto the west shoulder of the road. This caused the front of the truck to hit a ditch, and the undercarriage to hit a culvert.

Officials say the truck got back onto the road and crossed both lanes of traffic before moving onto the east shoulder.

The truck came to a stop on the shoulder after hitting a tree. The trailer was still out in the northbound lane of SR 71.

The driver, 51, from Blountstown suffered minor injuries.

