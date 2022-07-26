Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The heat is on and the rain chances are a little lower
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. On Tuesday expect more typical summer with fewer storms than what we saw on Monday. Rain chances will be 20% at the coast at 30-40% inland. Highs will reach near 90 w/feels like temps near 100. Rain chances will increase a bit Wednesday and Thursday before decreasing again over the weekend.

