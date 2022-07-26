Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. On Tuesday expect more typical summer with fewer storms than what we saw on Monday. Rain chances will be 20% at the coast at 30-40% inland. Highs will reach near 90 w/feels like temps near 100. Rain chances will increase a bit Wednesday and Thursday before decreasing again over the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

