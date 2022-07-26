Advertisement

Port St. Joe finishing up summer work, set to move into fall camp

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -High school football teams across the state will open up their fall camps this coming Monday. Though that for most, simply a transition from summer drills to fall practice. Take for instance Port St. Joe, coach Jones telling me Tuesday, he’s rather pleased with the effort and the numbers from his guys these last several weeks!

”We are probably about, I would say about 90% attendance throughout the summer.” St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones told me via Zoom Tuesday. “We had a lot of guys, especially in June, that had different church camps and family vacations set up that they went on. But other than that I would say about 90%, especially this month of July. Really good attendance and I’m very happy with where we are. I think right now we’ve got 16 7th graders. We are seven through 12, so that’s a really good number. I think we’re 16 seniors coming into this year. But I would say overall we’re probably in that 65 to 70 range.”

Good numbers for a 1A program. The coach says football, like many high school sports, is a year round commitment. And the work they put in during these summer months is vital in many ways.

“I think the main thing is the camaraderie that’s being built.” Jones said “You know every morning when these kids come in they’re working out together, they’re spending time with one another. And then those times we come on the field, because it’s not cold, it’s hot as can be out here. And so they are out here, they’re sweating together, they’re learning together. And I think that just really builds that team aspect of it. And so when the guys are here, you learn to rely on them, they’re accountable. You know I think it goes a long way and like I said we’re about 90% attendance. Our seniors have been phenomenal this summer.”

The Sharks will as compete in the eight team, 1A-Rural Region 2 this season. They’ll open the regular season at Jefferson August 26th.

