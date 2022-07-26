Sneads Police Officer injured during weekend shooting identified

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sneads Police Department has now identified the officer who was shot and injured on Saturday.

Sneads Police confirm the officer injured is Sgt. Brett Preston. He has been with the department for 16 years, and we’re told he is expected to be ok.

Law Enforcement officials report that just after 8 a.m. Saturday, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and an Sgt. Preston responded to a disturbance on Mckeown Mill Road.

Michael Miller, Sneads Chief of Police, said when the officer and sheriff’s deputy arrived, a man opened fire, injuring the Preston.

Officials say law enforcement returned fire, and the suspect, a 42-year-old, white male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, he underwent surgeries for his injuries. Which were non-life threatening and he’s recovering well at this time,” Miller said.

Miller says Preston is one of those officers who have a true heart of gold, someone willing to help anyone he meets.

Others who know him agree.

“I’ve worked in Sneads for three years and he is always around,” Priscilla Noble, the manager of Johnny Mac’s Wood Fire Grill said.

“I don’t remember life without him being a police officer here,” Megann McIntosh, a worker of Johnny Mac’s Wood Fire Grill and Sneads Recreation Board Vice President said.

“Preston he’s always come over there to the ballfield for us, especially when we’re closing the concession stand. You’ll see him coming back and forth just waving. He’s a jokester, he’s a funny guy. He gets out there, you’ll see him out there at the basketball court with the boys out there playing,” McIntosh said.

Locals say Preston is a real stand-up guy.

”He’s very like in high spirits, happy, I’ve never seen him sad, I’ve never seen him angry. I’ve never seen him mad, he’s just laughing all the time. He’s still smiling,” McIntosh said.

And he’s also a police officer, who has survived a close call in the line of duty.

“He’s a great person, a great officer, well-loved by the community,” Miller said.

Preston’s recovery is far from over. Miller reports Preston’s first surgery was a success, but he’ll likely need more. All of us here at NewsChannel 7 wish him a speedy recovery.

The investigation into the weekend shooting in Jackson County has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

