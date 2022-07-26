Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies

(Gray News) - Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally Cleaver in the hit 1950′s television show “Leave It to Beaver,” has died. He was 77.

His management team announced the news on his official Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The actor appeared in several TV shows during his decades of work, including science fiction shows such as “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Babylon 5,” according to his iMDB page.

But he was best known as the older brother of The Beaver, played by Jerry Mathers, in the quintessential ‘50s sitcom, which ran for six seasons, from 1957 to 1963.

