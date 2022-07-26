Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for most on satellite and radar. However, the warm waters of the Gulf are trying to stir up a small and stray soaker for a lucky town or two on the coast. In a light southeasterly flow this morning, the best chance to get a small shower to drift onto the coast would be for areas around the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Otherwise, there’s only a small quick hitting shower or storm possible during the midday. Unless you’re time crunched, you’d be able to wait out any of these small isolated rain chances for today and leave the rain gear at home.

Dress comfortably for another warm and humid day ahead. We’ll get the day started in the low to mid 70s and warm fast under mainly to mostly sunny skies for much of the morning drive. As we warm into the upper 80s to low 90s by lunch we’ll generate enough lift from daytime heating to create a few more spotty storms. The sea breeze will drive them away from the coast where they’ll first pop up around noon, and then head inland into Georgia or Alabama by late afternoon. I’m only expecting to see a few develop today, and maybe a handful over the next few afternoons.

High pressure will build in over the late week and weekend helping to suppress any rising motion in the atmosphere for storms. We’ll go back to only an isolated or stray, short-lived, shower or storm Friday through early next week. With the lack of rain in the forecast for the end of the week and weekend, we’ll warm highs into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, we’ll easily feel like 103 to 108 during this period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower on the coast turn mostly to partly sunny with a few stray showers or rumbles of thunder through the midday and afternoon. Highs today top out near 90 on the coast to the low 90s inland with a heat index up to 105. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more storms trying to develop in a similar fashion through the midweek before rain chances dwindle into the weekend and the heat cranks up.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.