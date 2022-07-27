Arnold losing boys hoops coach to college job

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold boys basketball coach Josh Laatsch is moving on from that job and accepting an assistant coaching job with Lee University’s program in Cleveland, Tennessee. The coach telling us of that move early Wednesday morning.

Coach Laatsch has led the Marlins boys program the last three seasons, and has made it very competitive, despite what from the outside, might look like a losing record of 26-51. The team improved dramatically after his first season at the helm, a 5-20 mark in 2019-2020.

In moving to Lee, Josh will coach alongside his brother Jason, who earlier this month accepted the top assistant job at Lee. Josh telling me Wednesday “To be able to coach with my brother, my best friend is a unique opportunity! And to be able to learn and grow under head coach Bubba Smith, who is well respected on the D2 level, is too good to pass up.” He adds “Lee is a great program and a great school, and hopefully I can help bring them a GSC championship. Again this is a fantastic opportunity and we feel this is where the Lord is steering us.”

Josh is familiar with Lee, having played against it while he was a player at the University of West Florida.

The coach telling me the toughest part with this move is leaving his players. “Telling them Tuesday was the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do. I’ve enjoyed every aspect of coaching them, and coaching here at Arnold.” He went on to say “My administration here is phenomenal. From principal Brit Smith, to assistant principal Jonathan Moore and A.D. Rick Green. They are great people and it shows!”

A.D. Rick Green telling me Wednesday “When Josh told me of this move I said ‘I’m sad for us, but tickled to death for you!” Green added “He’s a wonderful coach, works harder than anyone I’ve seen in the basketball world. He brought our program to respectability. He’s a man of faith, and says God put it in my heart to do this.” Green saying Josh told him “I didn’t even think about being a college coach.” Again Green says “Happy for him, sad for us.”

With the start of the school year right around the corner, Green is already working on Josh’s replacement, saying “I learned the lesson years ago to always keep a list of candidates. So right now we’re working to find the right candidate to keep the program going forward and that’s something we’ll do. There is a right candidate out there for AHS and we’ll be working hard to put somebody in place in the next week or so.”

Josh will coach the team through its final week of summer practice this week before heading north.

