Back to school supply donation drive for area students

By Sam Martello
Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and a local club wants to help get students prepared.

The B.A.J.A. Jeep Club is hosting a back-to-school backpack and supply donation drive for area elementary and middle school students.

The drive will be on Saturday, July 30th, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m at 23rd Street Lighthouse Church.

There will also be food trucks and activities for kids.

You can watch the segment attached to this article to get more details about the supply drive.

