Bay District Schools graduates largest group of summer students in history

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just before the new school year, more Bay District School students graduated Thursday.

32 students received their diplomas Tuesday after finishing the district’s summer learning recovery opportunities. It’s for students who needed to finish some credits that weren’t completed in May. This is the district’s largest group of summer graduates ever, with graduates from every high school in the district.

“It’s kind of a double edged sword. We want to celebrate the fact that this is the largest graduating class in the summer that we’ve ever had, but I also think we would be remiss if we didn’t look at that we have a lot of kids that needed to graduate in the summer. I think that what it tells us as leaders within Bay District Schools is that we need to be prepared for the students that might not be ready to graduate in May with a backup plan to help them graduate as soon as they can,” District Graduation Coach Jennifer Jennings said.

Jennings said there were a lot of variables like the pandemic and Hurricane Michael that impacted these students graduating on time.

