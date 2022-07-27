Advertisement

Bay District Schools graduates largest group of summer students in history

Just before the new school year, more Bay District School students graduated Thursday.
Just before the new school year, more Bay District School students graduated Thursday.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just before the new school year, more Bay District School students graduated Thursday.

32 students received their diplomas Tuesday after finishing the district’s summer learning recovery opportunities. It’s for students who needed to finish some credits that weren’t completed in May. This is the district’s largest group of summer graduates ever, with graduates from every high school in the district.

“It’s kind of a double edged sword. We want to celebrate the fact that this is the largest graduating class in the summer that we’ve ever had, but I also think we would be remiss if we didn’t look at that we have a lot of kids that needed to graduate in the summer. I think that what it tells us as leaders within Bay District Schools is that we need to be prepared for the students that might not be ready to graduate in May with a backup plan to help them graduate as soon as they can,” District Graduation Coach Jennifer Jennings said.

Jennings said there were a lot of variables like the pandemic and Hurricane Michael that impacted these students graduating on time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger
PCPD COIN LAUNDRY BURGLARY
PCPD searching for suspects in coin laundry burglary
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15...
99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say

Latest News

It has sat vacant since Hurricane Michael.
Panama City Commissioners approve site location to replace Marina Civic Center
The first day of school is only two weeks away and Bay District Schools officials are working...
Bay District Schools still looking to hire ahead of new school year
The state approved several schools in Bay District Schools as 100% free meal schools.
Several schools in Bay District Schools qualified as 100% free meal schools
The Walton County board of commissioners has been looking at ways to regulate short-term...
Walton County’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance still under discussion