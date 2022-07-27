Bay District Schools still looking to hire ahead of new school year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first day of school is only two weeks away and Bay District Schools officials are working to make sure schools are fully staffed.

The district hired 136 new employees at a job fair last week, ranging from instructional, support, maintenance, and bus drivers. Officials said they still have about 40 instructional and 40 support employee positions still available. They say that’s less than in years past.

“The message would be to parents is we’re super excited about the start of the school year and we’re hoping to be fully staffed before school starts. We’re just looking forward to a great 22-23 school year.”

If you want to apply, visit Bay District Schools Careers.

