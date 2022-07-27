Advertisement

Gulf World releases “Firework”, the sea turtle

FILE - In this July 14, 2016 file photo a loggerhead sea turtle, is released back into the gulf...
FILE - In this July 14, 2016 file photo a loggerhead sea turtle, is released back into the gulf after being treated for pneumonia at Gulf World Marine Institute, in Inlet Beach, Fla.
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf World Marine Institute put on a show for spectators Wednesday morning.

Visitors lined the beach in front of the Carousel Supermarket hoping to catch a glimpse of Firework.

Firework is the over 100 pound sea turtle Gulf World Marine Institute released Wednesday.

The big sea turtle was caught at the County Pier on June 30th and was treated for the past few weeks.

After a clean bill of health, Firework was ready to go home.

”Thankfully the fisherman got with the pier managers, they brought us the turtle so we could make sure there was nothing else wrong with him besides that one hook,” Lauren Albrittain, Stranding Coordinator for Gulf World Marine Institute, said. “Turns out there was, he had over ten hooks on or in him. We were able to successfully remove all of his hooks, so he is gear free.”

If you happen to hook a sea turtle or see an injured one, please give the Gulf World Marine Institute a call.

You can find that number and more information here.

